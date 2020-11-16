Vouchers were sent to some 6,000 individuals and families impacted by COVID-19 on Maui as part of a Thaksgiving giveaway from the County of Maui.

The vouchers are for recipients of the Hawaiʻi Emergency Laulima Partnership (HELP) program and are good for Thanksgiving boxes containing frozen turkeys and fixings.

The County, in partnership with Maui Economic Opportunity, will provide the boxes during drive through events on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 19-20, 2020. The Thanksgiving boxes are not a distribution for the general public.

Recipients are asked to pick up their boxes at the time, date and location provided on the voucher.

Pick-up locations are set for Upcountry, West Maui, South Maui and Central Maui locations. Recipients are asked to write their names and addresses on their voucher and display the voucher on the dashboard of their vehicles.

“This giveaway will provide Thanksgiving holiday cheer to residents who’ve been impacted by COVID-19,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “I’d like to thank everyone who is working hard to distribute these turkeys and fixings to HELP program recipients.”

The HELP program has been administered by Maui Economic Opportunity Inc. For questions, call the Office of the Mayor at 270-7855. *Please do not call MEO.