Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino announced that fresh produce will be distributed on Lanai to families impacted by COVID-19 on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

The distribution will take place from 1 to 2 pm, or until supplies run out. It will be in the County parking lot located between the County gym and school cafeteria. Cars may line up at 12:30 pm.

Bags will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. To maximize social distancing, produce distribution will be done in a grab-and-go drive-through (no walk up). Motorists will have the option of getting bags placed in their vehicle’s trunk or rear cargo area. Recipients must wear face masks.

Mayor Victorino thanked Councilmember Riki Hokama, the Lanai District Office of the Maui County Council, the Department of Parks and Recreation and Police Department for their assistance with the produce distribution event.