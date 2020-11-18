Azeka Shopping Center in Kihei is hosting its Holiday Food Drive that begins this week.

Participating tenants include: AA Oceanfront, ACE Hardware, Azeka Management Office, Diamonds Ice Bar & Grill, Island Art Party, NextHome Pacific Properties, South Shore Studio, Studio 151 and Vietnamese Cuisine.

They will have bins inside their stores for canned and dry goods donations. Azeka Shopping Center management encourages people to help the hungry and donate what they can to help during this especially difficult year.

“Now is the time the local community can come together and help all families enjoy a holiday meal,” said Evelyn Long, property manager. “One hundred percent of the donation drive proceeds will go to the Maui Food Bank.”

For more information about the donation drive, please visit https://www. azekashoppingcenter.com/ holiday-food-drive