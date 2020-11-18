+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Roots School in Haʻikū recently completed the first phase of renovations as part of its $1 million Growing Roots Capital Campaign.

The renovations include a new preschool classroom and bathrooms, a new first/second grade classroom and new administrative offices. Roots’ campus building was originally constructed in 1955, and while minor improvements had been made over the years, major changes were needed in order to modernize the space and improve functionality and work flow.

“We are so grateful to the many donors who made this possible, including the Atherton Family Foundation, Samuel N. & Mary Castle Foundation, and the incredibly generous Nuestro Futuro Foundation,” said Melita Charan, Head of School.

Roots School serves children from preschool through the fifth grade, and is currently open for in-person classes. “These renovations were absolutely critical in allowing us to safely have students and teachers together on campus,” said Charan. “New spaces allow for proper physical distancing requirements and new surfaces are easy to sanitize and disinfect.”

Phase II of the project will take place in 2021 and will include a new formal front entrance and new classroom; and Phase III of the project will occur in 2022 and will include additional classroom space.

Roots School is accredited by the Western Association of Schools & Colleges and the Hawaiʻi Association of Independent Schools. The school’s mission is: “Through experiential and academic learning, we encourage students to integrate creativity, critical thinking, integrity, and compassion to engage collaboratively and realize their potential as unique, fulfilled individuals.”