A Thanksgiving Bayanihan Food Distribution will be held on Saturday, Nov. 21 at the War Memorial Gymnasium Parking Lot in Wailuku.

Through the generosity of the Maui Food Bank, County of Maui, Bayer and other donors, 1,000 turkeys and 1,000 food boxes will be distributed at 700 Halia Nakoa St. across from the Keopuolani Skate Park.

In October, the Bayanihan Food Distribution distributed 711 food boxes, including 4217 canned goods, 290 bags of rice, 10,935 pounds of produce, 1698 packages of noodles, 684 jars of spaghetti sauce, 3586 beverages, 4966 snacks, 1400 McDonalds certificates, 1800 Maui Gold Pineapples and 700 bags of candy.

The drive-through Food Distribution is open to the public and will begin at 9 am and continue until the turkeys and food boxes run out.

For traffic flow purposes, vehicles must enter Kanaloa Avenue from Kahului Beach Road. Drivers are reminded not to impede traffic or block driveways.

The Bayanihan Food Distribution is spearheaded by Binhi at Ani, in cooperation with businesses, individuals and other community organizations including the Maui Filipino Community Council.

For more information contact Melen Agcolicol at 808-205-7981 or by email at [email protected]