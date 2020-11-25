There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

West Side

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light east wind becoming east northeast 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light and variable wind.

Thanksgiving Day: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thanksgiving Day: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph.

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. East southeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

