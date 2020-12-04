December 04, 2020 Surf ForecastDecember 4, 2020, 5:02 AM HST · Updated December 4, 5:02 AM 0 Comments
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
North
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ESE 20-25mph in the afternoon.
South
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with W winds less than 5mph in the morning increasing to 5-10mph in the afternoon. Glassy conditions are expected for the late day with N winds less than 5mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com