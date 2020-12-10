PacWhale Eco-Adventures, the social enterprise that helps fund nonprofit Pacific Whale Foundation’s vital ocean conservation work, is offering a brand-new ecotour opportunity called “Private Tour Shared Experiences.”

The new ecotour offering will feature smaller-groups at a portion of the cost of a private charter. Private Tour Shared Experiences allow passengers to share an intimate experience with a maximum of four groups of two to 10 people each.

“The cost per group is $1,500; the more people in your group, the bigger the savings per person. With this purchase, PacWhale Eco-Adventures will reserve proprietary space and assign a dedicated certified marine naturalist to each group onboard,” a press release announcement read.

The certified marine naturalist will educate guests about Hawai‘i’s ocean wildlife and marine ecosystems. The educator will function as a personal tour guide and lead the group on reef tours, outfit snorkel gear as needed and serve food and drinks.

SPONSORED VIDEO

For more information or to book PacWhale Eco-Adventures’ reimagined private charter, call 808-856-8357, email [email protected] org or visit their website.

PacWhale Eco-Adventures has also expanded its schedule of cruises and ecotours with an array of offerings as Hawai‘i welcomes back visitors to the Islands. Offerings will include discounted whale watch tours, snorkel adventures, dolphin watches, sunset dinner and cocktail cruises.