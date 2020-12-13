Special Weather Statement issued December 13 at 2:03AM HST by NWS

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Calm wind.

Monday: Isolated showers after 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Today: Scattered showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light north wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light east southeast wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East southeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Today: Isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers after 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Light and variable wind.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

East Maui

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Southeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Looking Ahead