Fire at Kula Ag Park Results in 1.5 Acres Burned, Damage to Crops and Farm Equipment

December 14, 2020, 3:40 PM HST · Updated December 14, 3:40 PM
1 Comment
×

Maui fire crews extinguished a 1.5 acre brush fire located at 1900 Pūlehu Road in the area of the Kula Ag Park on Sunday afternoon.

The incident was reported at 12:28 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2020.

Fire officials say the blaze resulted in damage to crops, farm equipment and a container located on the property.  There was no estimated dollar value for damages at this time.

Crews responding to the scene included: Engine 10, Tanker 10 and Hazmat 10 out of Kahului; Engine 5 out of Makawao; and Engine 13 from Kula.

The fire was declared extinguished at 6:34 p.m. on Sunday and extinguished at 6:44 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 14.

The cause of the fire us undetermined.

