Central Maui Food Distribution Event, Saturday, Dec. 19

December 17, 2020, 8:30 AM HST · Updated December 17, 8:30 AM
Central Maui food distribution. (File 5.7.20) PC: County of Maui

A food distribution event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at the War Memorial Gym parking lot in Wailuku.

This distribution is for the general public, and it will be first-come, first-served.

Motorists are asked to make right turns only from Kanaloa Avenue to Haliʻa Nakoa Street to access the gym parking lot. Left turns will not be allowed from Kanaloa to Haliʻa Nakoa.

