Hawaiʻi was ranked number two on a list of the safest states during the COVID-19 pandemic, second only to Alaska.

Five key metrics were considered including hospitalization and positive testing rates, both areas where Hawaiʻi was ranked best in the nation. The WalletHub survey also considered death, transmission and vaccination rates.

Resort Mask Signage. PC: County of Maui.

Hawaii’s Safety During Coronavirus (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

25 th – Vaccination Rate

– Vaccination Rate 1 st – Positive Testing Rate

– Positive Testing Rate 1 st – Hospitalization Rate

– Hospitalization Rate 2 nd – Death Rate

– Death Rate 8th – Transmission Rate

Note: Rankings are based on data available as of 12:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.

Nationwide, 5 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the survey. Analysts say the recent severe-weather shutdowns across the country will slow the pace of vaccination and prevent some people from getting a second dose as early as they should.

“Once the severe weather has cleared, the government should try to increase the volume of shipments to make up the lost ground. The more efficiently we can distribute the vaccine, the sooner the country can return to normality,” said Jill Gonzalez, WalletHub analyst.

WalletHub reports that the level of safety in a state is crucial to its economy because it determines the way businesses are allowed to operate.

“States will not remove their current COVID-19 restrictions until certain safety benchmarks are met, such as the reduction of the transmission rate to specific levels. Until it is safe enough to remove these restrictions, business will continue to be stunted across the US,” said Gonzalez. “The best way to help state economies is to get most people in each state vaccinated, which in turn will create a much safer environment and allow businesses to operate at normal capacity and hire in full force.”