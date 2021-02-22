A A A

Hālawa Correctional Facility. Image via Hawai’i Department of Public Safety.

The death of a male Hālawa Correctional Facility inmate, between 60 to 70 years old, is being classified by the Hawaiʻi Department of Health as a COVID-19 related death.

Officials with the Hawaiʻi Department of Public Safety say the death occurred in early February.

No additional information is being provided to protect individual medical privacy. Hālawa currently remains clear of active positive inmate cases.

This is the ninth death of a Hawaiʻi inmate that has been classified as COVID-19 related. Seven of them have been at the Hālawa Correctional Facility.

Earlier this month, the deaths of five male Hālawa Correctional Facility inmates were reported to have occurred in the month of January. All were above the age of 65, and were classified by the as COVID-19-related.

A separate death of a male Hālawa Correctional Facility inmate, between 50 to 60-years old, was also classified as COVID-19-related death earlier this month.

The first two deaths, reported in November 2020 and January 2021, were Saguaro Correctional Center inmates.

Meantime, the COVID-19 cluster at the Maui Community Correctional Center totals 29 inmate cases who tested positive. Four inmates have since recovered and are no longer considered active infections.