March 3, 2021, 4:27 PM HST
* Updated March 3, 4:48 PM
Hawai‘i received its first shipment of the single-shot COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Johnson & Johnson, according to the state Department of Health.

The DOH accepted delivery of 5,900 doses on O‘ahu today. The remaining 6,000 doses are being distributed evenly between Hawai‘i Island, Maui and Kaua‘i with each county receiving 2,000 doses.

State officials say the Johnson & Johnson vaccine “is highly effective in preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death.”

Its single-shot regimen eliminates the need for patients to return for a second dose and it can be stored at refrigerator temperatures for months.

DOH is inviting educators from the Department of Education to be vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson vaccine this Friday as part of the Department’s continuing distribution effort across the state.

In the coming days DOH will announce the dates and locations where additional populations will have access to Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrives in Hawaiʻi. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Health.
