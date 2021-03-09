A A A

Kamalei Kawa‘a and Kalanikini Juan, members of the Grammy-nominated group Nā Wai ‘Eha took music classes at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College and gave their appreciation for the lessons they learned from the college. The musical group is nominated in the “Best Regional Roots Music Album” category for its “Lovely Sunrise” album for the 2021 Grammy Awards.

“I learned how to use my voice correctly. I learned how to use vocal techniques,” said Kawa‘a in a video interview with UH Maui College.

Kawa‘a studied voice and piano with UH Maui College instructor Karyn Sarring.

“It was a real surprise to me that such a talented young man from Maui was coming in to take these classes. And he was a great student,” said Sarring.

Kawa‘a said he took the music classes to improve his skills as a musician. He plans to earn an associate’s degree in Hawaiian studies next spring.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“My biggest goals are that they sing healthy and that they have an authentic singing voice,” said Sarring.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kawa‘a said that the vocal warm ups he learned from Sarring have reduced the strain on his voice and eliminated sore throats.

“And the most important thing to me was how Karyn [Sarring] taught how to do vocal warm ups.”

The 2021 Grammy Awards ceremony is scheduled to be held Sunday, March 14, 2021.