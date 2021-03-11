A A A

The Mālama I Ke Ola Health Center in Maui is one of 12 health centers in Hawaiʻi that is eligible for more COVID-19 vaccines.

Twelve health centers across Hawai‘i have been selected by federal agencies to participate in a COVID-19 program aimed at providing more vaccines to those disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

“This means more vaccines for people in Hawai‘i who are being hit the hardest,” said US Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI). “The vaccine is a miracle of modern science and will give us our lives back. I encourage everyone to get it when it’s your turn.”

The vaccine allocation provided for this program is separate from the state’s weekly allocations. This program is providing vaccines to health centers as a way to increase access to vaccines for select health centers serving the nation’s underserved communities. Health centers will continue to follow the State of Hawai‘i’s priority guidelines in administering the vaccine.

The selected health centers in Hawaiʻi were announced by the Health Resources and Services Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They are: