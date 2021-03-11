12 Hawaiʻi Health Centers Eligible for More COVID-19 Vaccines for Underserved Communities
Twelve health centers across Hawai‘i have been selected by federal agencies to participate in a COVID-19 program aimed at providing more vaccines to those disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.
“This means more vaccines for people in Hawai‘i who are being hit the hardest,” said US Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI). “The vaccine is a miracle of modern science and will give us our lives back. I encourage everyone to get it when it’s your turn.”
The vaccine allocation provided for this program is separate from the state’s weekly allocations. This program is providing vaccines to health centers as a way to increase access to vaccines for select health centers serving the nation’s underserved communities. Health centers will continue to follow the State of Hawai‘i’s priority guidelines in administering the vaccine.
The selected health centers in Hawaiʻi were announced by the Health Resources and Services Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They are:
- Mālama I Ke Ola Health Center on Maui
- Molokaʻi Community Health Care
- Lānaʻi Community Health Center on Lanai
- Kalihi-Palama Health Center on Oahu
- Kōkua Kalihi Valley Comprehensive Family Services on Oahu
- Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center on Oahu
- Waikiki Health on Oahu
- Waimanalo Health Center on Oahu
- Hoola Lahui Hawai‘i on Kauai
- Koʻolauloa Health Center on Oahu
- Bay Clinic on Hawai‘i Island
- Hamakua-Kohala Health Center on Hawai‘i Island