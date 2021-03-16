Maui News
Maui Police Confirm ID of Man Pulled from Hāmoa
March 16, 2021, 11:22 AM HST
Maui police have confirmed the identity of a man pulled from waters off of Hāmoa Beach in East Maui on Saturday as Mark Langlois, 45, of Idaho.
The man was reported missing while swimming in the area on Thursday, March 11. A search effort was launched when a friend called for help shortly after 6 p.m., reporting that she lost sight of the man as he was swimming.
Rescue 10 personnel aboard Air 1 located and recovered a body approximately a quarter mile off Hāmoa Beach, just outside of Hāna, Maui, at approximately 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021.
Following the discovery, searches by air, sea and land were terminated.
