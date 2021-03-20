A A A

Retired U.S. Army General David Bramlett. Image courtesy of Nisei Veterans Memorial Center.

The Nisei Veterans Memorial Center presents retired US Army General, David Bramlett for its March Ta-Ke leadership talk at 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 25 via Zoom.

Retired US Army General Bramlett will continue his series “The Nisei Soldier in WWII” with an in-depth look into the 100th Infantry Battalion.

The 100th Infantry Battalion, initially made up almost entirely of Japanese Americans from Hawai’i already in the army prior to World War II, represented the first group of Japanese Americans to see combat during World War II. Their highly publicized exploits in basic training and combat in Italy helped change the minds of military and political leaders who had banned the enlistment and drafting of Japanese Americans after the attack on Pearl Harbor, paving the way for large scale participation in the war effort by Japanese American soldiers. The 100th eventually became a part of the famed 442nd Regimental Combat Team.

The Ta-Ke (which means bamboo in Japanese) series features outstanding leaders in our community sharing their insights on modern day society, current issues we are collectively facing, and how through the lens of the Nisei Values, we can get past today’s obstacles for a brighter tomorrow as we resume our daily lives after months of social distancing.

In Japan’s bygone years, people were told to run for safety into bamboo groves in the event of an earthquake because the bamboo’s strong root structure would hold the Earth together. Perhaps in today’s societal and political atmosphere it is more important than ever to seek inspiration in that which holds the Earth together, that which holds us together. “The Nisei values of courage, respect, humility, perseverance, resiliency, compassion, obligation and patience offer a perfect template for these discussions,” organizers said.

To register, call the NVMC at 244-NVMC (6862) or NVMC’s website and click “What’s New”.