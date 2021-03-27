A A A

The Hawaiʻi Education Association is offering a slate of scholarships for public school teachers, student teachers, college students and graduating high school seniors. Over the past 20 years, the nonprofit has awarded more than $300,000 to hundreds of scholarship recipients in the teaching profession.

“We want to ensure that the community knows that our scholarship program is still going strong during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said June Motokawa, HEA board president. “Now more than ever, we believe it is vital to support current and aspiring teachers with the resources to be the best they can be. If you are seeking Hawaiʻi state Department of Education licensing or certification, preparing for a student teaching semester, or completing an undergraduate or graduate degree in education, we encourage you to apply for an HEA scholarship.”

HEA offers six types of scholarships across three categories of applicants:

Scholarships for Public School Educators

1. In-Service Public School Educators Scholarship

Scholarships in the amount of $2,000 each are awarded to support study or training by tenured and/or permanent Hawaiʻi state Department of Education (HIDOE) pre-K – 12 teachers, administrators or educational assistants. Preference is given to candidates who are completing a state approved program leading to teacher licensing, school administrator certification, or HIDOE ParaPro minimum qualifications.

2. Ronald K. Toma Scholarship for Professional Development

A total of $3,000 is allocated annually, and there may be a single award or multiple awards in a year. This scholarship supports enrichment opportunities and professional development for tenured HIDOE pre-K–12 teachers and administrators.

Scholarships for Student Teachers

3. Student Teacher Scholarship Sponsored by the Helen McKay Memorial

Scholarships in the amount of $2,000 each are awarded to student teachers intending to teach in the HIDOE system, to minimize the need for employment during the student teaching semester.

College Scholarships

4. Hiroshi and Barbara Kim Yamashita HEA Scholarship

Scholarships in the amount of $2,000 each are awarded to full-time undergraduate students majoring in education and intending to teach at a Hawaiʻi public school.

5. Continuing College Students

Scholarships in the amount of $1,000 each are awarded to undergraduate and graduate students pursuing a career in education. Preference is given to HEA members, their children and/or their grandchildren.

6. Graduating High School Seniors

Scholarships in the amount of $2,000 each are awarded to graduating high school seniors enrolling in an accredited two-year or four-year college. This scholarship is open only to HEA members, their children and/or their grandchildren. Preference is given to those intending to major in education.

The deadline to apply for any of the scholarships has been extended to 12 p.m. on May 14, 2021.

For information on scholarship criteria and access to application forms can be downloaded from the HEA website.