Nā Kamehameha Commemorative Pā‘ū Parade and Ho‘olaule‘a. File photo (2018) credit: Lisa Villiarimo

The 2021 Nā Kamehameha Commemorative Pā‘ū Parade and Ho‘olaule‘a will be a virtual event this year, taking place at 10 a.m. on June 19. Parade participants interested are asked to submit entry forms by the deadline at 4:30 p.m. on April 16.

Each parade entry will be pre-recorded and presented virtually on Facebook Live.

A film crew will be sent to the approved participant’s organization or business location and will record the parade entry and conduct interviews. Recording times can range from 20 minutes to one hour depending on lighting, sound and setup.

Parade participants can fill out the Google form here.

“I think about how we enjoy the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City in the comforts of our own homes on Maui. While we are definitely not there in person, we are able to see each parade entry march, ride, perform and receive commentary of who is on screen. This is our vision for our 2021 virtual parade,” said Daryl Fujiwara, parade coordinator for the last 11 years.

“We are in unimaginable times, so it’s time to imagine – be creative and find solutions. We canceled last year, I don’t want to cancel and have nothing again. We must hoʻomana our aliʻi. It is our duty as people of these islands.”

All 2021 Parade Entries will be screened accordingly and if approved, a date and time will be scheduled to record each organizations’ segment. Part of the screening includes COVID-19 safety procedures aligned with all government regulations.

Please keep these recording dates in mind when applying:

Thursday, April 29

Friday, April 30

Saturday, May 1

The content captured in this recording time will translate to a 30 seconds to 5 minutes plus of actual screen time.

“Commemoration more than a celebration – as a reminder this parade is to honor our aliʻi nui and his lineage, therefore while everyone may have different reasons for a parade and while we want to have a fun filled opportunity for sharing your talents and highlighting your organization, this parades function is to honor our ali‘i nui, Kamehameha I and his lineage. Please consider this when creating what your participation piece will look like.”

The King Kamehameha Day holiday is June 11, 2021.

To apply please complete the following:

Fill out the Parade Entry application. Performances: must provide your own music and sound system. Float or decorated vehicle: please upload a sketch for prior approval. NO stunts! No flipping, tossing or stunting of any kind. No one’s hands should ever touch the pavement or lack thereof.

Participation approval reply by April 17, 2021.