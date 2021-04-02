A A A

Maui Health received its first shipment of 975 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines on Monday.

Maui Health announced this afternoon that it will follow the recent announcement by the Maui District Health Office as well as Hawaiʻi and Kauaʻi counties and expand its vaccine efforts to include registration for all residents ages 16* and older, starting Monday, April 5, 2021.

“With the support of the state and our county district health office, we are excited to expand our vaccination efforts and quickly vaccinate our community members – moving us another step closer to reducing the COVID-19 risk on Maui,” said Mike Rembis, Maui Health CEO.

The Maui Health VAMS portal is open for appointments for those that are already registered within VAMS. For those who do not have a VAMS account, they can begin the process by completing the Maui Health Vaccine Health Record Form available on the Maui Health website.

Vaccines are administered by appointment only, and Maui Health reports that vacancies fill up fast.

Individuals who need assistance with registration, are asked to contact the Maui Health hotline (242-2273) or email [email protected]

Maui Health has two vaccination sites to choose from: MMMC-main lobby and its new south side location at the Grand Wailea Resort.

After the close of today’s clinics, Maui Health will have provided nearly 33,000 vaccines to Phase 1A, 1B, and 1C Maui County residents. The Maui Health clinics continue to administer nearly half (49%) of all vaccines administered across the county with about 66,533 total vaccinations reported for Maui County by the Hawaiʻi Department of Health.

Additionally, yesterday, Thursday, April 1, marked the 100th day of COVID-19 vaccines administered by Maui

Health.

Maui Health is currently administering Pfizer vaccinations at both its hospital site in Wailuku and Kihei site in South Maui. The only Moderna given now through Maui Health is the second dose for individuals who received a first dose last month.

*Pfizer vaccine only. Vaccine recipients under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.