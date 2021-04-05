A A A

Vaccine clinic at War Memorial Gym. (3.26.21) PC: Gaylord Paul Garcia

Minit Medical is now offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments this week for the Moderna vaccine on Tuesday, April 6, Thursday, April 8, Friday, April 9, and Saturday, April 10 for all Hawaiʻi residents 18 years and older, at the War Memorial Gymnasium, located at 700 Haliʻa Nakoa Street in Wailuku.

Maui County has officially opened up vaccine appointments to all Hawaiʻi Residents 18 years and older. No other qualifications are necessary. Meantime Maui Health is offering the Pfizer vaccine to individuals ages 16 and oder (recipients under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent/guardian) through its vaccination sites at the Maui Memorial Medical Center-main lobby and its new south side location at the Grand Wailea Resort.

The Maui District Health Office is also offering Moderna vaccinations to anyone 18-years and older on Maui.

The Minit Medical clinic at the War Memorial Gym is offering vaccines by appointment only. To book an appointment, visit : https://www.minitmed.com/vaccination-clinic.

Vaccine Clinic at War Memorial Gym in Wailuku, Maui. PC: Minit Medical

You must have a CONFIRMED appointment. If you successfully book an appointment you will receive a confirmation, if you do not receive a confirmation you did not properly complete your appointment. No walk ups will be accepted.

If you are having trouble booking your appointment through Minit Medical, email: [email protected]

To date Minit Medical has administered over 6,000 vaccines to Hawaiʻi Residents. Starting this week Minit Medical will be administering 3,000 a week each week.

The administration of the vaccine will be billed to your insurance (insurance pays in full and you will not be charged for the vaccine), if you do not have insurance you can still book an appointment at no cost to you.

Appointments are first come first serve by clicking https://www.minitmed.com/vaccination-clinic.

Check back as more appointments will be opened up each week. In the following weeks, appointments should be available five days a week: Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Extra Vaccines at the End of the Day

Occasionally Minit Medical will have a few extra doses at the end of the day. If you are interested in possibly receiving one of the vaccines at the end of the day, interested individuals are asked to wait in the designated area at 4 p.m. at War Memorial Gym. Workers will take interested individuals on a first come first served basis. The clinic normally has between 1-10 extra doses. If there are more than 10 people in line, they are asked not to continue to wait in line. There is no guarantee that the clinic will have extra vaccines at the end of the day and you do not need to pre-register to receive the extra doses.