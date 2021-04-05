A A A

Vaccination clinic at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College.

The Department of Health Maui District Health office is currently offering Moderna vaccinations to anyone 18-years and older on Maui.

Meantime Maui Health is offering the Pfizer vaccine to individuals ages 16 and oder (recipients under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent/guardian) through its vaccination sites at the Maui Memorial Medical Center-main lobby and its new south side location at the Grand Wailea Resort.

Vaccination clinics offered by the MDHO this week are listed below. To get the vaccination through an MDHO clinic, you MUST sign up via one of the links below.

April 7, at Maui College (Moderna): https://www.signupgenius.com/go/7april2021

April 9, at Maui College (Moderna): https://www.signupgenius.com/go/9april2021

April 10, at King Kekaulike High School (Johnson and Johnson): https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10april2021

The Johnson and Johnson shot is a single dose vaccination. The Moderna vaccination requires two shots 28 days apart. The Pfizer vaccination through Maui Health also requires two shots, but is spaced three weeks apart.

Who can get the COVID19 vaccine?

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health’s Maui District Health Office, Maui Health Systems and many community health partners across the county are targeting tiers 1A, 1B and 1C. Priority is given to residents and part-time residents:

Undergoing dialysis, chemotherapy, infusion therapy, other

With underlying conditions including severe respiratory disease

Front line workers who are at risk of being exposed to or transmitting COVID19

Allotments are increasing allowing for anyone who wants a vaccine to get one:

Over the age of 16 (Pfizer) 18 (Moderna and J&J)

Where do I get the COVID19 vaccine?

Residents are encouraged to first see if they can access the COVID19 vaccination through their personal health care provider. Other options are listed below.

How do I get the COVID19 vaccine?

Maui District Health Office (MDHO) (at UHMC campus and other locations):

Employer send list of employees to [email protected]

Email [email protected] to request info or

to request info or Call (808) 984-3780

See links above to self-schedule for this week

Maui Health Systems (MMMC and Kīhei clinic locations):

Register at https://www.mauihealth.org/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine/

Kupuna (without computer) can register by calling 242-2273. Leave your name, date of birth, and phone number and they will receive a call back.

Kaiser Permanente

Call (808) 243-6000

Maui Medical Group

Malama I Ke Ola*

Call (808) 871-7772

*established patients only

Hui No Ke Ola Pono (Cameron Center, Wailuku):

Call (808) 244-4647

UH Maui Campus Health Center

Call (808) 984-3493

Maui Clinic Pharmacy (53 S. Puunene, Kahului):

Call (808) 264-4422 or come into pharmacy to schedule appointment.

Walgreens

Call your local Walgreens pharmacy or 1-800-WALGREENS (1-800-925-4733)

Choose option 1 for COVID-19 vaccine appointment information

Follow the steps to schedule your appointment over the phone

https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19

CVS / Longs Drug (Maui Mall in Kahului only):

Schedule at https://www.cvs.com/store-locator/cvs-pharmacy-locations/covid-vaccine/Hawaii/Kahului

Call (808) 877-0041

Safeway Pharmacy https://www.safeway.com/pharmacy/covid-19.html

Wailuku call (808) 243-3522

Kahului call (808) 359-2970

Kīhei call (808) 891-9120

Mauliola Pharmacy (95 Mahalani Street, Room 10, Wailuku) https://www.facebook.com/mauliolapharmacy/

Call (808) 446-3348

Doctors on Call (Lahaina location only):

Call (808) 667-7676

Minit Medical

Maui Office on Aging

Coordinating scheduling of adults over age 65

(808) 270-7774

For more information on COVID-19 or go to get put on a list to be called go to online survey https://hawaiicovid19.com/vaccination-registration/

Please insure information is entered correctly as this is what will be used to register you in the federal system. Use your own unique email address since only one person can be registered in the federal Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS) per email address.