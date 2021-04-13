Maui News

100 Local Entities To Host 100 Projects during Volunteer Week Hawaiʻi, April 18-24

April 13, 2021, 9:21 AM HST
  • Surfrider conducts food drives with lots of volunteer help. Photo Courtesy: Volunteer Week Hawaiʻi
  • During Volunteer Week Hawaiʻi, many children participate. Photo Courtesy: Volunteer Week Hawaiʻi.
  • Volunteers help with COVID-19 screening at Manna Dream Center. Photo Courtesy: Volunteer Week Hawaiʻi
  • Volunteers are needed for Volunteer Week Hawaiʻi. Photo Courtesy
  • Volunteers are needed for many projects during Volunteer Week Hawaiʻi. Photo Courtesy

More than 100 local nonprofits, community-based organizations, local businesses and schools will host more than 100 volunteer projects across the state during Volunteer Week Hawaiʻi, which takes place April 18-24.

The annual, week-long effort has been organized by Kanu Hawai‘i since 2018. It encourages community action through volunteerism, both in-person and virtually. Last year, more than 5,000 volunteers participated.

“Volunteer Week Hawai‘i aims to make a positive impact across the state by connecting people to build more compassionate and resilient communities,” said Keone Kealoha, executive director of Kanu Hawai‘i. “We understand this pandemic has been a challenging time for organizations and residents alike, and the impact of volunteer efforts are more appreciated than ever.”

Some examples of volunteer opportunities include delivering meals and essential items to vulnerable populations, assisting organizations with marketing or language services, and participating in solo or small group beach cleanups.

Throughout Volunteer Week Hawai‘i, volunteer efforts and stories that reflect Hawai‘i’s aloha spirit will be documented and shared to encourage everyone to work year-round toward environmental sustainability, compassion, and economically resilient communities.

Volunteer Week Hawai‘i is the largest statewide celebration of National Volunteer Week, which was first recognized by US presidential proclamation in 1974.

During the week, volunteers are encouraged to shine a spotlight on their acts of service, or highlight a specific volunteer or organization, by posting their videos and photos on social media with the hashtag #volunteerweekhawaii.

For a list of volunteer opportunities or more information, visit VolunteerWeekHawaii.org

