Launch of Honolulu/Ontario service in March 2021. PC: Hawaiian Airlines

Gov. David Ige announced today that starting Saturday, April 17, 2021 travelers from Southern California’s Ontario International Airport may bypass the State of Hawaiʻi’s mandatory 10-day quarantine if they take a COVID-19 test from a trusted testing partner.

Ontario International Airport is the 2nd airport certified by the Hawaiʻi State Department of Health as a trusted testing partner.

Together with Ontario International Airport Authority’s (OIAA) testing partner Covid Clinic, Inc., OIAA will offer several COVID-19 testing options, including for those traveling to Hawaiʻi under the Safe Travels Hawaiʻi pre-travel testing program.

Passengers may choose one of two testing options for travel to Hawaiʻi – an expedited PCR test that provides results the next day or a rapid molecular NAAT test that provides results within 60 minutes. Travelers may utilize these testing options either on a “walk-up” basis or by appointment, 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. every day, at the airport testing location in Parking Lot 3. Full details and appointments are available at www.covidclinic.org/ont.

“We’re honored to be a Trusted Testing Partner with the State of Hawaiʻi. At Ontario Airport, we’re committed to the safety and well-being of our passengers, and throughout the pandemic, we’ve implemented industry-leading health protocols, including our on-site testing clinic. Hawaiian Airlines’ new service to Honolulu has been very popular with ONT passengers, and we look forward to creating even more travel opportunities to the great State of Hawaiʻi,” said Alan D. Wapner, President of the OIAA Board of Commissioners and Mayor pro tem for the City of Ontario.

Updates about travel through Ontario International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic, current departure and arrival information, airport maps, and details about on-airport parking, shopping, dining and more, can be found at https://www.flyontario.com/covid19.

For more information visit https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/.