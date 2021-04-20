In honor of National Volunteer Week 2021, April 18-24, the County of Maui Department of Housing and Human Concerns’ Volunteer Center announced nominees for the center’s annual Volunteer Heroes Celebration of Service awards.

Volunteer Heroes is a special annual program that recognizes volunteers who have made a great impact in Maui County. Nominations come from the community. Every volunteer who is nominated receives a special County of Maui Certificate of Appreciation and a Volunteer Hero T-shirt.

Some of the Maui Volunteer Heroes nominees 2020-2021. (R to L) Mona Cherry — Mental Health America of Hawaiʻi; Michael Young — Habitat for Humanity Maui; Veni Villarimo — East Maui Animal Refuge (Boo Boo Zoo) ; Kathleen Soule — Nā Hoaloha; and Kristy Gund — Maui Nui Marine Resource Council.

The list of the 2021 Volunteer Hero nominees includes:

Bob & Lis Richardson — University of Hawaiʻi Sea Grant

Crystal Smythe — Maui Historical Society, Hale Hōʻikeʻike at the Bailey House

Ellen McKinley — Mālama Maui Nui

James & Melanie Padgett — Organ Transplant Maui

Jay Goldlist — Pacific Primate Sanctuary

Kathleen Soule — Nā Hoaloha

Katie Zimmerman — Maui Rescue Mission

Kristy Gund — Maui Nui Marine Resource Council

Lois Reiswig — Hui Hoaloha Group

Loretta Spencer — Haku Baldwin Center

Malika Newport — The Maui Farm

Michael Young — Habitat for Humanity Maui

Mona Cherry — Mental Health America of Hawaiʻi

Veni Villarimo — East Maui Animal Refuge (Boo Boo Zoo)

“We cannot measure the positive impact of all the volunteers on Maui, Molokai and Lanai,” said Wendy Stebbins, County of Maui Volunteer Center Coordinator. “This year, I want to send an extra thank you to all the volunteers and volunteer agencies pivoting to serve during the pandemic. Everyone who volunteers their time to help our community is a hero. We use the Volunteer Heroes Celebration of Service event as an opportunity to assist organizations in showing their sincere gratitude to the individuals whose dedication and commitment truly make a difference in the lives of others. Thank you to all the Volunteers in Maui County, and congratulations to our 2021 Volunteer Heroes.”

The County of Maui Volunteer Center is a resource and catalyst that leads, connects and mobilizes volunteers and volunteer agencies to contribute to a better life in Maui County. The Volunteer Center is a proud affiliate of the Points of Light: HandsOn Network, the largest volunteer network in the nation.

For more information, visit HandsOnMaui.com.