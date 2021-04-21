File photo by Wendy Osher.

Portions of Waiʻale Road in Wailuku will be closed on two Saturdays – May 1 and 15 – as part of a road repair and resurfacing project, the Department of Public Works Highways Division announced.

On Saturday, May 1, Waiʻale Road will be closed south of Kaohu Street to Waiinu Road from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Also, on Saturday, May 15, Waiale will be shut down north of Kaohu Street in the vicinity of Norman’s Mortuary to the Wailuku Bridge at beginning of Lower Main Street, also from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

During repair work, sections of Waiʻale Road will be closed and traffic detoured. Motorists should expect delays or avoid work areas, if possible.

Motorists are asked to proceed cautiously, heed all warning signs, slow down near work zones and remain aware of traffic control personnel, road workers, and construction equipment.

The department appreciates the public’s patience and understanding.