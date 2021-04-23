Maui Health will begin a walk-in vaccine clinic at the Maui Memorial Medical Center – Main Lobby location every Tuesday and Thursday beginning next Tuesday, April 27 and continuing throughout the month of May.

All eligible residents 16 years of age and older can walk-in, without an appointment, to the MMMC-Main Lobby clinic during regular clinic hours from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. and receive their vaccine. Prior registration is not necessary as the vaccine team will assist with that process on site.

Lieutenant Governor Josh Green administers the Pfizer vaccine to a Maui resident this week at Maui Memorial Medical Center.

Individuals who have already scheduled an appointment for a Tuesday or Thursday at the MMMC-Main Lobby vaccine clinic, will still have their appointment honored.

The Maui Health vaccine clinic location at the Grand Wailea Resort in South Maui remains open every Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is by appointment only. As a reminder, the clinic at the Grand Wailea Resort location administers the Moderna vaccine.

To date, 49 percent of Maui County residents have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Individuals who would prefer to make an appointment for either vaccine clinic, and are already registered in VAMS, can log in and book an appointment at vams.cdc.gov. Individuals who do not have a VAMS account, can begin the process by completing the Maui Health Vaccine Health Record Form available on the Maui Health website at www.mauihealth.org/covidvaccine.

Those who are already vaccinated and need another copy of their vaccine record card, can log into their VAMS account to print a vaccine certificate; or they may request a duplicate card by contacting Maui Health at (808) 242-2273, or for quicker response, email [email protected] Duplicate cards can take up to five days to process and will need to be picked up once ready (no walk-in duplicate card requests will be allowed).

For more detailed updates and information, visit www.mauihealth.org/covidvaccine.

*Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for 16 and 17-year-olds. Vaccine recipients under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. The Moderna vaccine is approved for 18 years of age and older only.