May 3, 2021, 12:33 PM HST
Kauaʻi Community Correctional Center. PC: courtesy State Department of Public Safety annual report.

The state Department of Public Safety reports that they will conduct mass COVID-19 testing at the Kauaʻi Community Correctional Center after one employee reported a positive test result to the facility. The employee last worked Thursday, April 29.

No KCCC inmates have reported symptoms, but as a precaution the facility has enacted their pandemic protocol to quarantine the facility and suspend all inmate movement.

The facility health care staff and the Department of Health have initiated contact tracing and voluntary testing for all inmates and staff. Spaces where the employee worked were also sanitized.

On Thursday, the state Department of Public safety identified two positive cases in staff members at the Maui Community Correctional Center in Wailuku, Maui. The first employee last worked April 16 and the second last worked April 22. Although no other staff have reported symptoms, five employees were instructed to quarantine at home as a precaution. The one remaining active positive inmate at MCCC has since recovered, which means there are currently no active COVID-19 cases in the inmate population, according to the PSD.

