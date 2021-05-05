Cabana Tote. PC: The Shops at Wailea

The Shops at Wailea concludes its Mother’s Day giveaway on Thursday, May 6.

Maui residents 18 years and older only may enter for a chance to win Mom a prize pack from The Shops at Wailea. Visit The Shops at Wailea on Facebook or Instagram for details on how to enter.

Included in the Cabana Tote prize bag are the following;

1 Mandara Spa at the Wailea Beach Resort spa gift certificate

1 Cabana Tote Bag

1 custom designed Wailea travel shoe bag

$100 Tommy Bahama dining certificate

1 Tommy Bahama Pineapple Cilantro scented Paradise Blends Candle

1 J.McLaughlin Bamboo Clutch + $100 J.McLaughlin gift card

1 Johnny Was Mini Frame Scarf + $200 Johnny Was gift card

1 Bootzie Luxury Tropical Perfume Oil Discovery Set



Entries must be submitted by 5 p.m. HST on Thursday, May 6. Winners will be announced on The Shops at Wailea Facebook and Instagram story on Friday, May 7.

For a complete calendar of events, promotions and updates, please visit www.TheShopsAtWailea.com.