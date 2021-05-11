AAA Hawaiʻi is projecting a robust return to travel this Memorial Day weekend as a result of increased vaccinations, declining COVID-19 statistics and pent-up demand.

More than 6.1 million residents of the Pacific States are expected to take trips over the holiday weekend – a 61% increase from last year. Just 3.75 million Pacific State residents traveled over last year’s holiday, which was a 48% drop from 2019 and the lowest number since AAA began tracking holiday travel numbers in 2000.

Nearly 90% of all travelers are expected to drive to their destinations, while more than 9% will fly and less than 1% will go by other means, since cruises from American ports are cancelled and fewer people are using trains or buses.

“These holiday getaway numbers are very encouraging, and we expect travel to continue to strengthen once cruising and other options reopen,” said Filomena Andre, AAA Hawaiʻi’s vice president for travel. “Because COVID-19 restrictions can vary widely from place to place and can change quickly, AAA Hawaiʻi strongly recommends getting travel insurance and working with a AAA travel advisor.”

Andre also advised travelers to use AAA’s COVID-19 restrictions map at TripTik.AAA.com to plan out their road trips and stops along the way. The map is updated daily.

Gas prices are between 30 and 80 cents higher on the islands than at this time last year, and about 15 to 30 cents more than at this time in 2019. AAA Hawaiʻi recommends using a tool like the free AAA Mobile app to locate the cheapest gas prices near your location.

AAA Hawaiʻi expects to come to the rescue of more than 1,400 motorists statewide over the holiday period between May 27 and May 31. Because many vehicles sat idle during the pandemic and maintenance may have been neglected, the Auto Club strongly recommends having vehicles checked by a qualified mechanic before leaving on a road trip. For a list of quality auto repair facilities near you, visit AAA.com/Repair or use the free AAA Mobile app.