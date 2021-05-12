Maui News

UHMC Nurse Aide Certification Course Offered with Tuition Sponsorship

May 12, 2021, 12:00 PM HST
3 Comments
UHMC Nurse Aide Certification Course Offered with Tuition Sponsorship. PC: courtesy Hui No Ke Ola Pono

The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College’s Office of Extended Learning & Workforce Development is currently seeking applicants for a Nurse Aide Certificate program being offered with full tuition sponsorship.

The four and a half month long course will begin on June 16 and end on Oct. 30, 2021. Online lectures will occur on weeknights, while labs and clinicals will be held on-campus with weekday, weeknight, or weeknight/Saturday morning scheduling options available. The part-time program involves a total of 8-10 hours of classes per week, plus additional time necessary for studying.

Students will learn nurse aide and caregiving fundamentals to prepare for the State certified nurse aide examination and become a skilled entry-level healthcare provider. In addition, assistance with searching for jobs or finding internship placements will be provided.

This training opportunity is sponsored by UH Maui College and Hui No Ke Ola Pono as part of federally funded efforts to prepare unemployed/underemployed adults and Native Hawaiians to enter the healthcare industry. 

Interested individuals should contact the program’s College & Career Specialist at [email protected] or 984-3606 to apply to determine if they qualify for the full tuition sponsorship.

Applicants must be ages 18 and older or current high school seniors who are graduating this spring 2021. Space in the program is limited.

