Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 3-5 3-5 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 4-6 4-6 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 12:20 PM HST. Low 1.1 feet 05:58 PM HST. Sunrise 5:45 AM HST. Sunset 7:10 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.6 feet 10:31 PM HST. Low -0.3 feet 05:32 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 01:06 PM HST. Sunrise 5:46 AM HST. Sunset 7:10 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current south swell is forecast to peak today before gradually subsiding through Monday. With the current buoy data, surf along south facing shores is slated to be just below the high surf advisory criteria of 8 feet for today, but we will be monitoring the situation closely. There will be other smaller swells reaching our south facing shores for the rest of the week that will keep surf from going flat. A small to moderate northwest swell will be coming in today, peak Monday. A slightly smaller pulse will arrive Tuesday, peak Tuesday night, and another swell of a similar size arriving Thursday night through Friday night. With the trade winds forecast to be trending lighter in the coming days, look for surf along east facing shores to be a foot or two less than it is now. Strengthening trades Friday through Saturday will be boosting the surf up along east facing shores.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.