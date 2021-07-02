Maui Coronavirus Updates

Maui District Health Office Hosts Pop-Up Vaccine Clinics in July at QKC and Kulamalu

July 2, 2021, 11:43 AM HST
2 Comments
The Maui District Health Office is partnering with the National Guard Medic Team to conduct pop-up vaccination clinics on Maui. The latest events are being held in July at the Queen Ka’ahumanu Center and Kulamalu Center in Pukalani. PC: file by Wendy Osher (12.23.20)

The Maui District Health Office in partnership with the National Guard Medic Team on Maui will be continuing their Friday vaccination clinics at Queen Ka’ahumanu Center for the month of July.

In addition, they will be holding clinic on two Saturdays this month upcountry at the Kulamalu Center near the food trucks.

The clinics are offering: Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for individuals 18 years and older; and Pfizer vaccines for individuals 12 years old and older (with parental consent for those under the age of 18).

“As students plan to return to in-person classroom learning in the fall, these mobile clinics are convenient ways to get them and their families safety vaccinated and protected,” said officials with the Maui District Health Office. “MDHO mobile clinics are temporary, and community and personal medical providers will need to be sought for future COVID vaccination needs.”

Walk-ins are encouraged for all clinics.

Online registration is also available at the following links:

