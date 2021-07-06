Maui News

Mayor: Additional Water Allocation to be Reserved for Development of Affordable Rentals, Attainable Workforce Housing

July 6, 2021, 5:25 PM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

ʻĪao Water Treatment Plant. File photo by Chris Sugidono / County of Maui.

Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino today announced his decision to reserve the balance of available water recently allocated to the County’s Department of Water by the Hawai‘i Commission on Water Resource Management to develop affordable rental units and attainable workforce homes for residents in Central and South Maui.

The commission endorsed the County of Maui’s existing use permit for 1.784 million gallons of water per day, plus ratified a new use permit for 1.416 million gallons per day.

“I am prioritizing our resident workforce as the first beneficiaries of this water to motivate construction of right-priced housing as soon as possible,” explained Mayor Victorino. “I want those who are most deserving, the very people who built this community, to benefit from the Commission’s recent order to increase the County’s Central Maui Water system’s maximum reliable capacity to 3.2 million gallons per day.”

The mayor says his decision is expected to incentivize developers to build more units sooner by offering greater certainty to those seeking to build affordable rentals and attainable workforce housing. 

On June 28, 2021, the Hawai‘i Commission on Water Resource Management issued a decision and order in the Nā Wai ʻEha contested case over the use of water from four major Central Maui streams.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1No Tsunami Expected After 5.2 Earthquake Off Hamakua Coast of Hawai‘i Island 2Container Fire at Kahului Harbor Results in $100,000 Damage 322 Arrested on Maui During Fourth of July Impaired Driving Checkpoints 4Presentation July 7: “Next Steps Beyond Enactment of Hawaiʻi’s Sunscreen Law” 5July 4, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 62 Cases 6Maui Obituaries: Week Ending July 4, 2021