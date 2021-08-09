Hawai‘i State Federal Credit Union. Courtesy photo.

Hawaiʻi State Federal Credit Union announced today that it will require all of its 369 employees on Oʻahu and Maui to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by Oct. 1, 2021.

“The goal of our vaccine mandate is to protect our members, employees, and the broader community from COVID-19 infection,” said Andrew Rosen, president and CEO, Hawaiʻi State FCU. “It is clear that vaccination against COVID-19 is one of the greatest tools available to lessen the spread within our community and protect from severe illness and hospitalization. With more businesses requiring the vaccine as a condition of employment, I’m hopeful we’ll see an end to this pandemic soon.”

Accommodations will be provided to Hawaiʻi State FCU employees who are unable to be vaccinated due to medical or religious reasons. Those requesting accommodation will be required to provide certifications. They will also be required to test regularly for COVID‑19 and may be subject to job modifications. Currently, 78% of Hawaiʻi State FCU’s employees are fully vaccinated.

Hawaiʻi State FCU membership is open to more than 300 local organizations and businesses, and all active and retired employees of the State of Hawaiʻi, City and County of Honolulu and Maui County.

Today’s announcement following similar vaccine requirement announcements announced for state and county workers, state House members, and student athletes, staff and volunteers, as well as several other banks in the state: