Hawai‘i State FCU Joins Growing List of Places Requiring Vaccination of Employees
Hawaiʻi State Federal Credit Union announced today that it will require all of its 369 employees on Oʻahu and Maui to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by Oct. 1, 2021.
“The goal of our vaccine mandate is to protect our members, employees, and the broader community from COVID-19 infection,” said Andrew Rosen, president and CEO, Hawaiʻi State FCU. “It is clear that vaccination against COVID-19 is one of the greatest tools available to lessen the spread within our community and protect from severe illness and hospitalization. With more businesses requiring the vaccine as a condition of employment, I’m hopeful we’ll see an end to this pandemic soon.”
Accommodations will be provided to Hawaiʻi State FCU employees who are unable to be vaccinated due to medical or religious reasons. Those requesting accommodation will be required to provide certifications. They will also be required to test regularly for COVID‑19 and may be subject to job modifications. Currently, 78% of Hawaiʻi State FCU’s employees are fully vaccinated.
Hawaiʻi State FCU membership is open to more than 300 local organizations and businesses, and all active and retired employees of the State of Hawaiʻi, City and County of Honolulu and Maui County.
Today’s announcement following similar vaccine requirement announcements announced for state and county workers, state House members, and student athletes, staff and volunteers, as well as several other banks in the state:
- State & County Workers: On Thursday, Governor David Ige announced that all state and county employees are required to provide their vaccination status to their department, office or agency. If they cannot provide proof of vaccination by Aug. 16, they will be subject to regular COVID-19 testing.
- State House Members: Also on Thursday, the state House announced it would be implementing a vaccine requirement for members and staff by Sept. 30, 2021.
- Student Athletes, Staff, Volunteers: On Wednesday, the state Department of Education announced all student-athletes, athletic staff and volunteers will need to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 24, 2021, to participate in school-sanctioned athletic activities for the 2021-22 school year.
- Three Hawaiʻi banks: Bank of Hawaii, First Hawaiian Bank and Territorial Savings Bank–announced that effective Sept. 30, they will require employees to show proof of full vaccination or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing.
- Maui Healthcare Providers Join in Announcing COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate: Kīhei-Wailea Medical Center and Maui Medical Group have joined Maui Health, which includes Maui Memorial Medical Center, Kula Hospital and Lānaʻi Community Hospital, in mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for all eligible employees and providers. All health care entities will follow their company vaccine mandate policy, which will include exemptions for a medical condition or a sincerely held religious belief that prohibits someone from receiving the vaccine.