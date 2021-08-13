Maui Surf Forecast for August 13, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|4-6
|4-6
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|East Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:04 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:57 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:05 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:56 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will remain up into next week as a series of small, west-northwest swells roll through. A downward trend is expected by or around midweek after peaking late Sunday through Monday. A similar trend will continue along south facing shores through the first half of next week. As the south swell that peaked a couple of days ago moves out by tonight, a small, long- period southwest swell arriving will keep the surf up through the weekend. The peak of this active spell is expected Tuesday through Wednesday as a larger south-southwest swell moves through. Surf along east facing shores will remain small each day through early next week, then potentially trend up by the second half.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com