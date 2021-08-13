Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 13, 2021

August 13, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
4-6
4-6 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 11:15 AM HST.




High 2.1 feet 05:24 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:57 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 12:24 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.7 feet 07:20 AM HST.




Low 1.3 feet 12:20 PM HST.




High 1.8 feet 05:43 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:56 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will remain up into next week as a series of small, west-northwest swells roll through. A downward trend is expected by or around midweek after peaking late Sunday through Monday. A similar trend will continue along south facing shores through the first half of next week. As the south swell that peaked a couple of days ago moves out by tonight, a small, long- period southwest swell arriving will keep the surf up through the weekend. The peak of this active spell is expected Tuesday through Wednesday as a larger south-southwest swell moves through. Surf along east facing shores will remain small each day through early next week, then potentially trend up by the second half. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
Comments
