Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 4-6 4-6 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 11:15 AM HST. High 2.1 feet 05:24 PM HST. Sunrise 6:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:57 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 12:24 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 07:20 AM HST. Low 1.3 feet 12:20 PM HST. High 1.8 feet 05:43 PM HST. Sunrise 6:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:56 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will remain up into next week as a series of small, west-northwest swells roll through. A downward trend is expected by or around midweek after peaking late Sunday through Monday. A similar trend will continue along south facing shores through the first half of next week. As the south swell that peaked a couple of days ago moves out by tonight, a small, long- period southwest swell arriving will keep the surf up through the weekend. The peak of this active spell is expected Tuesday through Wednesday as a larger south-southwest swell moves through. Surf along east facing shores will remain small each day through early next week, then potentially trend up by the second half.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon.