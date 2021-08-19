









Hawai’i Community Foundation, through its Inaugural CHANGE program, granted $40,000 to Ka Lima O Maui to help fund its Supportive Employment program and Vocational Work Adjustment Training.

Ka Lima O Maui is a community-based vocational rehabilitation program that provides job training and employment opportunities for adults with disabilities

This grant is part of $7 million in awards from the CHANGE Grants program that is funding 194 nonprofits statewide, including 27 in Maui County.

The first year of the CHANGE Framework Grants program focuses on understanding the critical issues in Hawai‘i that might need more support, or pinpointing where momentum is taking place and more investment is needed.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Ka Lima O Maui Executive Director JD Wyatt said: “We are honored to receive the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation CHANGE grant. HCF has always been an incredible supporter of our mission of ʻEnhancing Lives Through Self Reliance.ʻ For our agency to be selected to receive this funding is both humbling and energizing, and we look forward to being a part of the CHANGE in our community.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To learn more about the CHANGE Grants, go to https://www.hawaiicommunityfoundation.org/change.