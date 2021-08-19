Maui News

Ka Lima O Maui Receives $40,000 from Hawai’i Community Foundation

August 19, 2021, 4:36 PM HST
  • Ka Lima O Maui, a community-based vocational rehabilitation program that provides job training and employment opportunities for adults with disabilities, received a $40,000 grant from the Hawaiʻi Community Foundationʻs inaugural CHANGE program. Photo Courtesy: Ka Lima O Maui
  • Ka Lima O Maui is a community-based vocational rehabilitation program that provides job training and employment opportunities for adults with disabilities. Photo Courtesy: Ka Lima O Maui
  • Hawaiʻi Community Foundation awarded 27 nonprofits in Maui County with inaugural CHANGE program grants. Photo Courtesy: Ka Lima O Maui

Hawai’i Community Foundation, through its Inaugural CHANGE program, granted $40,000 to Ka Lima O Maui to help fund its Supportive Employment program and Vocational Work Adjustment Training.

Ka Lima O Maui is a community-based vocational rehabilitation program that provides job training and employment opportunities for adults with disabilities

This grant is part of $7 million in awards from the CHANGE Grants program that is funding 194 nonprofits statewide, including 27 in Maui County. 

The first year of the CHANGE Framework Grants program focuses on understanding the critical issues in Hawai‘i that might need more support, or pinpointing where momentum is taking place and more investment is needed.

Ka Lima O Maui Executive Director JD Wyatt said: “We are honored to receive the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation CHANGE grant. HCF has always been an incredible supporter of our mission of ʻEnhancing Lives Through Self Reliance.ʻ For our agency to be selected to receive this funding is both humbling and energizing, and we look forward to being a part of the CHANGE in our community.”

To learn more about the CHANGE Grants, go to https://www.hawaiicommunityfoundation.org/change.

