Photo credit: Dezigns by Kamohoali'i/Micah Kamohoali'i

Hawai‘i-based fashion designer Micah Kamohoali‘i is preparing to debut his fashion brand, Dezigns by Kamohoali‘i, at New York Fashion Week.

The Hawai‘i Island native, a renowned traditional kapa artist (a practice of fashioning wauke tree bark into fine fabrics) and Kumu Hula (hula master) of a traditional hula school – Hālau Nā Kīpu‘upu‘u – is set to showcase his styles on Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. at Sony Hall, presented by Runway 7.

“I am very humbled and honored to be able to present my work, my family stories and our culture during the legendary New York Fashion Week,” said Kamohoali‘i.

Amy Hānaiali'i Gilliom (right) Photo credit: Dezigns by Kamohoali'i/Micah Kamohoali'i

Dezigns by Kamohoali‘i’s charge is to share foundational values of Hawaiian culture through art, design and clothing. Along with his designs, which feature prints and styles maintained from generations of stories tied to his native Hawaiian genealogy and practices, Kamohoali‘i plans to showcase celebrated cultural practitioners and six-time GRAMMY® nominee Amy Hānaiali‘i Gilliom, accompanied by Jeff Peterson. Gilliom will perform during the fashion show.

For the nearly 5,000-mile trek from his hometown of Waimea to the bustling streets of New York City to tell the story of his home through his culture and fashions, Kamohoali‘i will also have his models and cultural practitioners in tow.

In order to take advantage of this rare opportunity, Micah wanted to give the best of his home to all who attend – it has required a fundraising initiative. Some of Hawai‘i’s top businesses and government agencies have stepped up to lend their support, including the Hawai’i Tourism Authority, Island of Hawai’i Visitors Bureau, Waimea Hawaiian Homesteaders Association, Kamehameha Schools, Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, First Nation Development, Pa‘i Foundation, Native Hawaiian Hospitality Association, the County of Hawai‘i, One Ocean Mauna Lani and Grand Naniloa Resort, a DoubleTree by Hilton.

Cognizant of COVID-19 and its variant challenges, Kamohoali‘i is requiring all participating from Hawai‘i to be fully vaccinated to travel with his delegation and participate in the iconic fashion week events.

“We are the storytellers of this beautiful and sacred place, we have a responsibility to ensure that when we visit someone’s home we are healthy and when we return home we are healthy and are able to take care of this place,” said Kamohoali‘i. “Besides being vaccinated we will frequently test with the latest antigen tests and if need be, will find venues for PCR tests to be as aware as possible.”

Video credit: Dezigns by Kamohoali'i/Micah Kamohoali'i

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS IN NEW YORK CITY

Nature’s Runway

Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 6-7, 2021 Mornings

Dezigns by Kamohoali‘i will be doing a series of fashion shows around iconic places of New York City, called “Nature’s Runway.” This Hawai‘i team will be seen around Manhattan at places like the Statue of Liberty, Central Park, Grand Central Station, New York Botanical Gardens, Battery Park, Brooklyn Bridge and Lincoln Center.

Cultural Presentation (Event is at MAX CAPACITY)

Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 4:30-7 p.m.

Bond 45 | 221 West 46th Street, New York, NY 10036

Dezigns by Kamohoali‘i will preview their NYFW Show, hula, culture and Hawai‘i’s Amy Hānaiali‘i Gilliom for a limited audience at an iconic Times Square location.

Dezigns by Kamohoali‘i NYFW Show (Runway 7 Fashion)

Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 7 p.m.

Sony Hall | 235 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036

Ticket purchase for Sony Hall, click here. Ticket purchase for online viewing, click here.

Mauliola Concert

Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 6 p.m.

Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian, Diker Pavilion for Native Arts and Cultures | 1 Bowling Green, New York, NY 10004

A native Hawaiian exhibition of ancient dance, contemporary fashion, and award-winning Music. Featuring world renowned Hālau Nā Kīpu‘upu‘u, Dezigns by Kamohoali‘i and award-winning Amy Hānaiali‘i Gilliom and Jeff Peterson.

Ticket purchase, click here.