South Maui beach. Photo credit: Cammy Clark

The Maui County Planning Department has launched a new phase of public engagement for the South Maui Community Plan update: community design.

The Department will be gathering input virtually on areas that the community thinks should change and those that should stay the same in South Maui. The community input will guide the land use plan, policies and actions in the draft South Maui Community Plan update.

“This plan will determine South Maui’s direction for the next 20 years,” Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino said. “It’s very important for planners to hear from area residents early in the planning process before decisions are made. Online meetings make it convenient for everyone to participate.”

There are three ways to get involved: