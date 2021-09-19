Maui Crime Sept. 5 – Sept. 11, 2021: Burglaries, Break-ins, Thefts
Maui police responded to 10 burglaries, 12 vehicle thefts and five vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from Sept. 5 to 11, 2021.
The percentage of burglary cases increased 400% from the week before when two incidents were reported. Vehicle thefts decreased 300% from the week before when three incidents were reported. Vehicle break-ins decreased 40% from the week before when seven incidents were reported.
Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.
10 Burglaries
Haʻikū:
- Friday, Sept. 10, 12:24 p.m.: 400 block of Kawelo Road, Haʻikū. Residential, forced entry.
Hāna:
- Sunday, Sept. 5, 11:27 a.m.: 4200 block of Hāna Highway, Hāna. Residential, forced entry.
- Friday, Sept. 10, 6:55 p.m.: 1300 block of ʻUlaʻino Road, Hāna. Residential, forced entry.
Kāʻanapali:
- Thursday, Sept. 9, 12:21 p.m.: 200 block of Nohea Kai Drive, Kāʻanapali. Residential, unlawful entry.
Kahului:
- Monday, Sept. 6, 8:07 a.m.: 29 Alahao St., Kahului at Kanahā Beach Park. Non-residential, forced entry.
Kīhei:
- Thursday, Sept. 9, 10:22 a.m.: 2670 Wai Wai Place, Kīhei. Non-residential, forced entry.
Kula:
- Wednesday, Sept. 8, 7 a.m.: 4355 Lower Kula Road, Kula at Kula Community Center. Non-residential, unlawful entry.
- Wednesday, Sept. 8, 7:54 a.m.: 6050 Lower Kula Road, Kula at Rice Park. Non-residential, unlawful entry.
Lahaina:
- Thursday, Sept. 9, 7:18 a.m.: 600 block of Luakini St., Lahaina. Residential, attempted entry.
Wailuku:
- Sunday, Sept. 5, 12:56 p.m.: 1063 Lower Main St., Wailuku at Puʻuone Towers. Non-residential, attempted burglary.
12 Vehicle Thefts
Kahului:
- Wednesday, Sept. 8, 9:21 a.m.: 260 Hāna Highway, Kahului at Jim Falk GMC. Nissan, silver.
- Wednesday, Sept. 8, 9:42 a.m.: 260 Hāna Highway, Kahului at Jim Falk GMC. Nissan,black.
- Wednesday, Sept. 8, 9:42 a.m.: 260 Hāna Highway, Kahului at Jim Falk GMC. Nissan,silver.
- Wednesday, Sept. 8, 1:02 p.m.: 100 block of Dairy Road, Kahului. Kia, brown.
- Wednesday, Sept. 8, 6:46 p.m.: 200 block of Lalo St., Kahului. Toyota, grey.
- Thursday, Sept. 9, 5:20 a.m.: 300 block of Niʻihau St., Kahului. Kia, black.
Kapalua:
- Tuesday, Sept. 7, 6:31 p.m.: 13800 Kahekili Highway, Kapalua at Nākālele Point. Nissan, blue.
Kīhei:
- Wednesday, Sept. 8, 1:32 p.m.: 1-100 Kupalaiki Loop, Kīhei. Nissan, white.
- Wednesday, Sept. 8, 3:25 p.m.: 2100 block of South Kīhei Road, Kīhei. Toyota, black.
Spreckelsville:
- Monday, Sept. 6, 3 p.m.: 300 block of Pāʻani Place, Spreckelsville. Jeep, silver.
- Wednesday, Sept. 8, 7:06 p.m.: Kealakaʻi Place, Spreckelsville at Baby Beach. GMC, dark blue.
Wailea:
- Sunday, Sept. 5, 3:11 p.m.: 1-100 Wailea ʻEkolu Place, Wailea. Lexus, silver.
5 Vehicle Break-ins
Haʻikū:
- Friday, Sept. 10, 9:48 a.m.: 2600 block of Kaupakalua Road, Haʻikū. Nissan, green.
Kahului:
- Wednesday, Sept. 8, 3:28 a.m.: 700 block of South Kamehameha Ave., Kahului. Toyota, tan.
Kīhei:
- Sunday, Sept. 5, 12:47 p.m.: 2500 block of South Kīhei Road, Kīhei. Toyota, silver.
Lahaina:
- Tuesday, Sept. 7, 8:08 a.m.: Honoapiʻilani Highway, Lahaina at Mile Marker #29.5. Kawasaki, green.
Makawao:
- Friday, Sept. 10, 9:38 a.m.: 700 block of Kekona Place, Makawao. Toyota, grey.