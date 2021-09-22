Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 5-7 5-7 4-6 4-6 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 3-5 3-5 4-6 4-6 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 09:00 AM HST. High 2.2 feet 03:05 PM HST. Sunrise 6:15 AM HST. Sunset 6:22 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 09:20 PM HST. High 2.2 feet 03:39 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 09:34 AM HST. High 2.0 feet 03:20 PM HST. Sunrise 6:15 AM HST. Sunset 6:21 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along exposed north and west facing shores has been trending up overnight and should peak early this morning as a north-northwest swell moves through. A gradual downward trend is expected later today through Thursday as the swell begins to move out. Surf will begin to climb once again Thursday night and peak just below the advisory levels for exposed north and west facing shores of the smaller islands Friday as a larger, north-northwest swell arrives. This swell will slowly fade over the weekend. Surf along south facing shores will remain up into the second half of the week as a long-period south swell moves through. This event should peak Thursday before fading into the weekend. Surf along the east-facing shores will be small and choppy for the next several days due to the locally fresh to strong trade winds.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.