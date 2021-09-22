Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for September 22, 2021

September 22, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Lissette Ivy-Jacob










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
5-7
4-6
4-6 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
4-6
4-6 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 09:00 AM HST.




High 2.2 feet 03:05 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:15 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:22 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 09:20 PM HST.




High 2.2 feet 03:39 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 09:34 AM HST.




High 2.0 feet 03:20 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:15 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:21 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along exposed north and west facing shores has been trending up overnight and should peak early this morning as a north-northwest swell moves through. A gradual downward trend is expected later today through Thursday as the swell begins to move out. Surf will begin to climb once again Thursday night and peak just below the advisory levels for exposed north and west facing shores of the smaller islands Friday as a larger, north-northwest swell arrives. This swell will slowly fade over the weekend. Surf along south facing shores will remain up into the second half of the week as a long-period south swell moves through. This event should peak Thursday before fading into the weekend. Surf along the east-facing shores will be small and choppy for the next several days due to the locally fresh to strong trade winds. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments  
  
Trending Now
  1$5000 Energy Efficiency Grant Application Deadline is Sept. 30  2Missing Person: Maui Man’s Last Contact with Family was Sept. 2  3Sept. 20, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 431 New Cases in Hawai‘i  4Attendance Swells at “Mandate-Free Maui” March and Rally  5Moku Roots Maui is on the Rise with Locally Grown Ingredients and Zero Waste Goals  6Search Terminated for Missing Snorkeler off Molokini Crater