Maui police responded to five burglaries, 11 vehicle thefts and 14 vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from Nov. 7 to 13, 2021.

The percentage of burglary cases decreased 29% from the week before when seven incidents were reported. Vehicle thefts increased 10% from the week before when 10 incidents were reported. Vehicle break-ins decreased 13% from the week before when 16 incidents were reported.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

5 Burglaries

Haʻikū:

Monday, Nov. 8, 2:14 p.m.: 700 block of Aokū, Haʻikū. Residential, unlawful entry.

Kapalua:

Wednesday, Nov. 10, 10:35 a.m.: 1-100 Bay Drive, Kapalua. Residential, unlawful entry.

Kula:

Thursday, Nov. 11, 9:05 a.m.: 151 Pūlehu Nui Road, Kula. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Lahaina:

Monday, Nov. 8, 6 p.m.: 547 Waineʻe St., Lahaina. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Pāʻia:

Monday, Nov. 8, 7:12 a.m.: Maliko Bay Road, Pāʻia at Maliko Gulch. Non-residential, forced entry.

11 Vehicle Thefts

Hāna:

Monday, Nov. 8, 7:37 p.m.: Hāna Highway / MP 24, Hāna. Jeep, white.

Kahului:

Tuesday, Nov. 9, 12:50 p.m.: 300 block of East Kamehameha Ave., Kahului. Honda, orange.

Tuesday, Nov. 9, 4:57 p.m.: Kahului Beach Road, Kahului at Kahului Breakwater. Chevrolet, dark green.

Thursday, Nov. 11, 2:59 p.m.: Kūihelani Highway / Puʻunēnē Ave., Kahului. Dodge, grey.

Kīhei:

Sunday, Nov. 7, 10:12 p.m.: 1819 South Kīhei Road, Kīhei at Kukui Mall. Toyota, grey.

Tuesday, Nov. 9, 1:21 p.m.: 2300 block of South Kīhei Road, Kīhei. Toyota, gold.

Thursday, Nov. 11, 1:23 p.m.: 1-100 ʻIliwai Loop, Kīhei. Chevrolet, red.

Makawao:

Monday, Nov. 8, 5:01 p.m.: 2400 block of Olinda Road, Makawao. Nissan, grey.

Nāpili:

Tuesday, Nov. 9, 5:58 p.m.: 4365 Lower Honoapiʻilani Road, Nāpili at Royal Kahana. Audi, black.

Wailuku:

Sunday, Nov. 7, 11:30 p.m.: 600 block of Meakanu Lane, Wailuku. Honda, white.

Monday, Nov. 8, 12:17 a.m.: 600 block of Meakanu Lane, Wailuku. Subaru, silver.

14 Vehicle Break-ins

Kahului:

Monday, Nov. 8, 11:32 p.m.: 101 Pakaula St., Kahului at Walmart. Honda, brown.

Tuesday, Nov. 9, 12:49 p.m.: 100 Pakaula St., Kahului at Home Depot. Dodge, white.

Wednesday, Nov. 10, 5:26 p.m.: 200 block of Hina Ave., Kahului. Kymco, yellow.

Thursday, Nov. 11, 9:14 a.m.: 100 block of Papa Place, Kahului. Nissan, grey.

Thursday, Nov. 11, 4:02 p.m.: 1-100 Hoʻokele St., Kahului. Nissan, grey.

Kīhei:

Tuesday, Nov. 9, 7:56 a.m.: 1-100 Kanani Road, Kīhei. Yamaha, blue.

Tuesday, Nov. 9, 11:17 a.m.: 2300 block of S Kīhei Road, Kīhei. Wiaman, black.

Tuesday, Nov. 9, 11:34 a.m.: 800 block of S Kīhei Road, Kīhei. Barodia, white.

Wednesday, Nov. 10, 3:14 p.m.: 300 Ohukai Road, Kīhei at Kīhei Commercial Center. Chevrolet, white.

Thursday, Nov. 11, 1:06 p.m.: 100 block of Manino Circle, Kīhei. Harley-Davidson, black.

Kula:

Thursday, Nov. 11, 12:18 p.m.: 11700 block of Piʻilani Highway, Kula. Toyota, white.

Makawao:

Friday, Nov. 12, 12:45 p.m.: 2300 block of Baldwin Ave., Makawao. Can-Am, black.

Nāpili:

Wednesday, Nov. 10, 12:54 p.m.: 3600 block of Lower Honoapiʻilani Road, Nāpili. Harley-Davidson, white.

