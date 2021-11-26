PC: County of Maui

Hāna Highway at Milepost 43 will be closed to traffic from Dec. 3-6 for completion of work on Mahalawa Bridge by Goodfellow Brothers, LLC and the County of Maui’s Department of Public Works.

An around-the-clock closure at the project site is slated from 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, until 6 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6. No through traffic will be allowed during this period.

The contractor will be completing work at the project site with the installation of asphalt pavement, striping, relocating signs and other work. The project will complete the installation of a temporary pre-engineered bridge over the existing Mahalawa Bridge.

During the road closure, motorists should choose an alternate route. Visitors planning to visit Hana during the road closure should return to Central Maui by way of Hāna Highway (not Piʻilani Highway) to avoid the area.

The Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience to the public. For additional information, call the Department of Public Works Engineering Office at 808-270-7745.