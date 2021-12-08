Kekaulike Avenue in Kula storm impacts. PC: (12.6.21) Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation.

Maui County residents who experienced significant damage from the recent “Kona Low” weather system are urged to document and report damages using the county of Maui’s online form. The information will help the Maui Emergency Management Agency to complete a damage assessment for the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency to determine if the state of Hawaiʻi warrants a Presidential Emergency Declaration of Emergency.

Such a declaration is needed to receive Federal assistance to supplement State and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the recent severe weather and flooding.

“We know that Kula, Kīhei and East Maui were greatly impacted by the recent weather system and other areas were affected too,” said Mayor Michael Victorino. “Reporting damages online can help Hawaiʻi to get needed FEMA funding to assist individuals as well as public assistance for infrastructure damage.”

Aerial Reconnaissance Video: https://bit.ly/3oDEdAW

https://bit.ly/3oDEdAW Storm Photos: https://bit.ly/308fdZ3

Call the Maui Emergency Management Agency at 808-270-7285 with questions about reporting weather-related damage.