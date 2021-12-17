Maui News

Update: Maui Fire Department Suspends Search for Missing Snorkeler in Mākena

December 17, 2021, 7:14 PM HST
* Updated December 17, 7:16 PM
12 Comments
Coast Guard Search by land and sea off of Mākena, Maui. (Dec. 14, 2021) VC: Dina Ruiz

After three full days of searching, the Maui Fire Department suspended its search for a missing snorkeler who was last seen on Tuesday afternoon in waters off of Mākena in South Maui.

Maui fire officials say the MFD search is suspended indefinitely, but will resume if more information develops.

The 62-year-old man from Wisconsin was reported missing by a family member who reported that he was overdue. The man was last seen rounding the point on the South end of “Chang’s Beach” off the Mākena Surf Resort at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

He was last seen wearing black shorts, no top, green and black fins, with a full-face snorkel mask. He is described as being 6-foot 2-inches and weighing between 195 to 215 pounds. 

Fire officials say the department focused on reinforcing search areas from previous days; but efforts were limited to surface and air searches due to the presence of a large shark that was spotted by Air 1.

US Coast Guard search efforts expanded north and south of the previous efforts. The US Coast Guard also searched the northwest and southeast shorelines of Kahoʻolawe.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sector Honolulu command center at 808-842-2600.

The Coast Guard lent a ship from Oʻahu to assist in the search for the man missing off “Chang’s Beach.” PC: by Robert Raimo (12.16.21)

