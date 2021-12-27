Maui Memorial Medical Center. PC: Wendy Osher (8.16.21)

Maui Health leadership continues to monitor the rise in community spread of COVID-19 and the potential for increased hospitalizations amid a surge in cases across the state.

Currently, Maui Memorial Medical Center is caring for seven COVID-19 positive patients, with two requiring ICU level of care, and zero on a ventilator. Statewide, there were 100 people hospitalized with COVID-19 today (down -78% from a peak of 448 on Sept. 4), according to Lt. Gov. Josh Green.

This comes as the state reached a new record for daily infections on Sunday, with 2,205 new COVID-19 cases reported. Maui Health reports that the county positivity rate has more than doubled in four days, now at 8.7%, the second highest in the state; and the state positivity rate is at 11.8%, marking a 716% increase in two weeks.

The public is reminded that Maui Health hospitals including MMMC’s Emergency Department are not community COVID-19 testing sites. Individuals should not try to access the emergency department for testing, and instead find a testing location using online county and state resources. Maui Health are recommending that individuals experiencing mild COVID-19 related symptoms, get tested, quarantine if necessary, and only access the emergency department for critical, emergency care.

Additionally, while MMMC is administering monoclonal antibody therapy (mAb) treatment, an FDA emergency use authorization treatment for reducing severity of COVID-19 symptoms in positive individuals at risk for developing severe disease. Individuals seeking treatment are asked to not go to the MMMC emergency room for mAb treatment without an appointment.

“MMMC is currently the only site on island to provide mAb therapy as an outpatient treatment and it is important that individuals follow the process to review qualifications and treatment indications, and then request an appointment at

www.mauihealth.org/mab,” according to a hospital spokesperson.

Individuals who have more specific questions about mAb therapy should contact their primary care provider who can assess their personal health needs.

“Community spread appears to be significant and Maui Health clinicians are urging everyone to get vaccinated and, most importantly, receive the booster dose as soon as possible,” according to Tracy Dallarda, Maui Health spokesperson.

Maui Memorial Medical Center’s vaccine clinic is located in the main lobby of the hospital and is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 12 noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. through January 2022. The clinic is closed on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31.

No appointment is needed for the vaccine clinic and walk-ins are welcome during clinic hours.