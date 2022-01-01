English roots reggae band Steel Pulse will play at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Jan. 29, 2022. Photo Courtesy: MACC

Steel Pulse, a roots reggae band from Birmingham, England, will play at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Jan. 29.

The band formed in 1975 and now is composed of David Hinds (lead vocals, guitar), Basil Gabbidon (lead guitar, vocals) and Ronald McQueen (bass), with Basil’s brother Colin on drums and Michael Riley (vocals, percussion).

Steel Pulse was the first non-Jamaican act to win the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album. They became inspired to form Steel Pulse after listening to Bob Marley and The Wailers’ Catch a Fire.

Steel Pulse continues to be revolutionary in engaging controversial topics of racial injustice and human rights on a global scale. Their musical stance and conceptualizations are as potent and relevant today as they were at the beginning of their career.

Hinds’ creativity, human persona and visionary views are revealed through inspiring compositions that capture the effects of the African Diaspora. The band’s songs weave and interlock with each other, enticing all to stand together and unite.

The concert at the A&B Amphitheater in Kahului starts at 7:30 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m. Also appearing is Fia and High Watah.

All tickets are general admission. They cost $39.50 for advance purchase and $49.50 day of show, plus applicable fees.

Ticket sales are online only at MauiArts.org for all shows. The MACC Box Office is currently open for

phone inquiries at 808-242-SHOW from Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and for email inquiries [email protected]



For the MACC’s current COVID health and safety protocols, click here. These will evolve as state and county

mandates evolve. Protocols vary based on whether the event is in a MACC indoor or outdoor venue.







