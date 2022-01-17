Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 8-12 6-8 6-8 7-10 West Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds West winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 09:38 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 01:39 PM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:07 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly clear. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 08:03 PM HST. High 2.5 feet 03:31 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 10:05 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 02:14 PM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:08 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current northwest swell will gradually subside through this evening. The next reinforcing northwest swell will arrive early Tuesday, with surf produced by this swell likely reaching the High Surf Advisory criteria along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands from late Tuesday through Wednesday. Surf produced by this swell may also reach the advisory criteria along exposed west facing shores of the Big Island starting Tuesday night. A much larger northwest swell arriving early Friday will likely cause surf to be well above the High Surf Warning thresholds along most north and west facing shores of the islands starting Friday, and continuing into next weekend. Expect small surf along east and south facing shores, except for some localized wrap of the northwest swell energy into select locations.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ESE.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the S.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with SE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE 5-10mph in the afternoon.