Maui Surf Forecast for January 17, 2022

January 17, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
8-12
6-8
6-8
7-10 




West Facing
2-4
1-3
1-3
2-4 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
West winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            northeast in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 09:38 AM HST.




High 1.1 feet 01:39 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:07 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly clear. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.5 feet 08:03 PM HST.




High 2.5 feet 03:31 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 10:05 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 02:14 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:08 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current northwest swell will gradually subside through this evening. The next reinforcing northwest swell will arrive early Tuesday, with surf produced by this swell likely reaching the High Surf Advisory criteria along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands from late Tuesday through Wednesday. Surf produced by this swell may also reach the advisory criteria along exposed west facing shores of the Big Island starting Tuesday night. A much larger northwest swell arriving early Friday will likely cause surf to be well above the High Surf Warning thresholds along most north and west facing shores of the islands starting Friday, and continuing into next weekend. Expect small surf along east and south facing shores, except for some localized wrap of the northwest swell energy into select locations. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ESE. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the S. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with SE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE 5-10mph in the afternoon. 




