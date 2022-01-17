Maui Surf Forecast for January 17, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|8-12
|6-8
|6-8
|7-10
|West Facing
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly sunny.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|West winds around 5 mph, becoming
northeast in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|7:05 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:07 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly clear.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:05 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:08 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current northwest swell will gradually subside through this evening. The next reinforcing northwest swell will arrive early Tuesday, with surf produced by this swell likely reaching the High Surf Advisory criteria along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands from late Tuesday through Wednesday. Surf produced by this swell may also reach the advisory criteria along exposed west facing shores of the Big Island starting Tuesday night. A much larger northwest swell arriving early Friday will likely cause surf to be well above the High Surf Warning thresholds along most north and west facing shores of the islands starting Friday, and continuing into next weekend. Expect small surf along east and south facing shores, except for some localized wrap of the northwest swell energy into select locations.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ESE.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the S.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with SE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE 5-10mph in the afternoon.
