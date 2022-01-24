Update: (12:10 p.m., Jan. 24, 2022)

The Maui Veterans Highway is now OPEN in both directions. It was closed for more than three hours while police conducted an investigation into a traffic fatality. The crash was reported shortly before 8:45 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 24, near Mile 5. Details are forthcoming from Maui police.

Update: (11:17 a.m., Jan. 24, 2022)

Maui police have confirmed that an accident on the Maui Veterans Highway has resulted in a fatality.

The highway remains closed in both directions until further notice while police conduct an investigation. The highway is closed from Hansen Road near the Puʻunēnē Mill and North Kīhei Road.

Maui police say the crash involved two vehicles.

The crash was reported shortly before 8:45 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 24, near Mile 5.

Update: (9:51 a.m., Jan. 24, 2022)

Road Closure: (8:48 a.m. Jan. 24, 2022)

Maui Veterans Highway by mile marker 5 is closed in both directions due to a motor vehicle collision.